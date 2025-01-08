World

Trump hush money case sentence: Upcoming president makes 11th-hour appeal

Donald Trump's sentencing in the New York hush money case is set for January 10, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025
Donald Trumps sentencing in the New York hush money case is set for January 10, 2025
Donald Trump's sentencing in the New York hush money case is set for January 10, 2025

US President-elect Donald Trump has made a last-minute appeal in the Supreme Court to pause his upcoming sentencing in the hush money case.

According to CNN, an emergency appeal came a day after the New York appeal court rejected Trump’s request to postpone sentencing, which was scheduled to be announced on Friday, January 10, 2025, ten days before his swearing-in ceremony.

In a court filing released on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, the upcoming president’s lawyers urged the top court of the country to immediately pause the sentencing and issue a temporary “administrative stay” till he sought clarity on whether presidents are protected from certain lawsuits due to presidential immunity or not.

The 78-year-old’s attorneys told the court, “to prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the presidency and the operations of the federal government.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg responded, “We will respond in court papers.”

The high court has ordered the prosecutors to respond by 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

Moreover, a CNN Supreme Court analyst, Steve Vladeck, noted, “Not for the first time, Trump is asking for relief that is just not available to other criminal defendants, asking the Supreme Court to prevent a state sentencing proceeding from even happening.”

“Even if there’s something to his immunity argument, it’s not clear why a sentencing that isn’t going to produce any actual consequences has to be blocked, rather than just reviewed through an ordinary appeal,” he continued.

For the unversed, Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records linked to a $130,000 (£105,000) payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the hush money criminal case in May 2024.

Trump hush money case sentence: Upcoming president makes 11th-hour appeal

Trump hush money case sentence: Upcoming president makes 11th-hour appeal
Ryan Reynolds jokingly warns Jonathan Bailey to 'tone it down'

Ryan Reynolds jokingly warns Jonathan Bailey to 'tone it down'
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce spills on his surprising wedding rule

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce spills on his surprising wedding rule
Demi Moore parties hard after first Golden Globes Award win

Demi Moore parties hard after first Golden Globes Award win
Elephant keeper in Thailand charged after Spanish tourist's death
Elephant keeper in Thailand charged after Spanish tourist's death
Elon Musk takes hilarious dig at Canadian PM Justin Trudeau resignation
Elon Musk takes hilarious dig at Canadian PM Justin Trudeau resignation
Greenland: Denmark's ownership, Trump's interest, and why it's not for sale
Greenland: Denmark's ownership, Trump's interest, and why it's not for sale
California wildfire forces residents to evacuate amid 'destructive' winds
California wildfire forces residents to evacuate amid 'destructive' winds
Donald Trump issues big warning to NATO, refuses to rule out military force
Donald Trump issues big warning to NATO, refuses to rule out military force
Wildfire threat skyrockets with strong winds in Southern California
Wildfire threat skyrockets with strong winds in Southern California
Thailand bans plastic waste imports amid growing pollution concerns
Thailand bans plastic waste imports amid growing pollution concerns
Two bodies found in JetBlue plane's landing gear in Florida
Two bodies found in JetBlue plane's landing gear in Florida
Whale sharks, tiny chameleons face shocking threat of extinction
Whale sharks, tiny chameleons face shocking threat of extinction
French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen passes away at 96
French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen passes away at 96
Donald Trump reacts as Canadian PM Trudeau resigns amid criticisms
Donald Trump reacts as Canadian PM Trudeau resigns amid criticisms
Deb Fischer's husband goes viral for refusing to shake Kamala Harris: Watch
Deb Fischer's husband goes viral for refusing to shake Kamala Harris: Watch