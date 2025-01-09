Princess Kate to attend key event after celebrating 43rd birthday with William

Royal

  • January 09, 2025
Princess Kate marks 43rd birthday with Prince William and her three kids George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Kate Middleton turned 43-year old on January 9, 2025.

As per Mirror, the Princess of Wales has prepared herself for for a “gradual return” to royal duties after hitting the milestone.

Catherine will make public appearance at Fire Service College on January 16, according to the official website of royal family.

A royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams got candid about how the royal family will celebrate the future Queen’s huge milestone during a chat with GB News.

He said, “If you look at Kensington Palace and the way they handled this. They've been very careful. We have absolutely no idea the way she will celebrate her birthday. There have been meetings we know she’s participated in, but they've been very very careful firstly not to give to much notice of this, and secondly not to commit themselves to anything.”

“We know that the Waleses were due to go to Italy, anything like that must be planned months in advance and you can’t when she still has a long way to go,” the expert continued.

The Prince of Wales enjoyed her birthday in Windsor after celebrating Christmas with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Zara Tindall and the rest of senior royals at Sandringham House, the Queen's country estate in Norfolk.

