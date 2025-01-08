Elon Musk takes hilarious dig at Canadian PM Justin Trudeau resignation

Elon Musk took a hilarious dig at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation, calling 2025 "a promising year ahead."
The SpaceX founder turned to his X account on Tuesday to share his witty response to the Canadian Prime Minister's shocking and sudden resignation.
Musk stated “2025 is looking good,” as resharing the post that highlighted major events of the year.
“Trump won. Trudeau resigned. Keir Starmer got exposed. Nayib Bukele cut crime by 95% in El Salvador. Javier Milei created the first surplus since 2008 in Argentina. Masculinity is back. Great men are ascendant. And just in time. We’re going to need them,” the post read.
To note, Musk’s response came after Trudeau announced that he will step down from office amid the growing pressure from his own Labour party.
His decision will end his nine-year stretch as leader, and he shared that he will remain in office until his Liberal Party can choose a new leader.
"This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," he said during a press conference Monday.
"Last night, over dinner, I told my kids about the decision that I'm sharing with you today," he told the news conference in Ottawa.
"I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide competitive process," he said.
Notably, the letter public resignation letter, Freeland cited the resignation came amid the US President-elect Donald Trump's threats of tariffs on Canadian goods, and accused Trudeau of neglecting "grave challenge" posed by Trump's proposals.