Mandy Moore, Jamie Lee Curtis give devasting updates as fire ravages LA

The devastating wildfires sweeping through the Pacific Palisades and neighboring areas in Los Angeles have forced many residents to evacuate, including a- list celebrities like Mandy Moore and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Moore and Curtis took to their Instagram accounts on Wednesday to share update on their family's situation amid devasting wildfires.
The This Is Us star revealing that she, her husband Taylor Goldsmith, their three kids, August "Gus" Harrison, Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, and 3-month-old Louise Everett and their pets were able to safely leave their property.
“Grateful for the kindness of friends that we had a place to land last night. Trying to shield the kids from the immense sadness and worry I feel,” Moore wrote, alongside a photo of herself sitting with her son Ozzie.
She further added, “Praying for everyone in our beautiful city. So gutted for the destruction and loss. Don’t know if our place made it,” Moore wrote, alongside a photo of herself sitting with her son Ozzie.
Meanwhile, Curtis shared a photo of one of the fires on Instagram and along with an update.
"My community and possibly my home is on fire. My family is safe. Many of my friends will lose their homes. Many other communities as well,” she wrote in caption.
Besides Mandy Moore and Jamie Lee Curtis, the wildfire has affected several celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Mark Hamill, Tom Hanks, Eugene Levy, and Steven Spielberg.