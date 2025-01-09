Paris Hilton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Brody evacuate after deadly LA fire

Entertainment

  January 09, 2025
Paris Hilton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Brody and his wife Leighton Meester had evacuated their homes along with other Hollywood celebrities after dealy L.A fire broke out.

On Tuesday, wild fire started in Los Angeles which has affected more than 15,800 acres with zero containment.

As per CNN, at least five people have passed away due to the atrocity.

The newest to break out is the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills, where evacuation orders have been issued.

Paris Hilton:

Taking to Instagram, Pairs Hilton posted a clip from ABC News that featured the charred remains of her beachfront Malibu home

She wrote, "Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience. This home was where we built so many precious memories.”


Paris added, “It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London. ... While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family is safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires."

Jamie Lee Curtis:

Jamie Lee Curtis shared on social media that even though her home wasn't destroyed but her entire neighborhood "is gone."


She wrote, "Our beloved neighborhood is gone. Our home is safe. So many others have lost everything. Help where you can. Thank you to the first responders and firefighters. @americanredcross"

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester:

Adam Brody and his wife Leighton Meester lost their Pacific Palisades home to the wild fire.

The coupe have been married for 10 years and share two kids together.

