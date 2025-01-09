World

Hollywood Hills fire claims at least 5 lives, 100,000 forces to evacuate

Los Angeles firefighters face new challenge as hydrants run dry in Palisades blaze

  • January 09, 2025
After the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, and Hurst Fire, a fast-moving fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills.

According to Associated Press, a big fire started in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, as firefighters battled to control three major blazes in California.

The most destructive fire in Los Angeles history has claimed at least five lives, and more than 100,000 people have been forced to leave their houses and evacuate immediately.

In the metropolitan area, more than 1,000 structures, mostly homes, have been destroyed while over 130,000 people are under evacuation orders.

Joe Biden Reacts to LA Fire

US President Joe Biden said that the government is "prepared to do anything and everything, as long as it takes" to save the wildfires and help reconstruct southern California. “But we know it'll be a hell of a long way.”

The US president also cancelled his trip to Italy to monitor the federal response to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Southern California Ran Dry in Most Destructive Fire

Controlling the big fire has become more challenging for the firefighters after they ran out of water, revealing the alarming infrastructure flaws.

The Pacific Palisades water officials said on Wednesday that some hydrants used in the Palisades fire ran dry, causing trouble in the fight against the fire.

Rick Caruso, a real estate developer and former commissioner with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, said, “You got thousands of homes destroyed, families destroyed, businesses destroyed. I think you can figure out a way to get more water in the hydrants. I don’t think there’s room for excuses here.”

Janisse Quiñones, CEO of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, highlighted that they are fighting a wildfire with urban water systems, and that is really challenging.

However, the authorities said that they are focused on protecting people and are assuring that firefighters have all the resources they need. 

