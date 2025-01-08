Royal

Meghan Markle follows in Sarah Ferguson's footsteps with one notable exception

Sarah Ferguson’s post-royal journey serve as a 'model' for Meghan Markle

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025


Meghan Markle's post-royal career path mirrors Sarah Ferguson's journey!

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has drawn parallels between the career trajectories of the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of York.

"Meghan's career path aligns much more with Sarah Ferguson's than any other rogue royal," Schofield told Fox News.

The Suits actress is currently gearing up for the release of her new personal series while Ferguson has also starred in various TV shows, including The Duchess in Hull and The Duchess on the Estate, where she offered healthy living advice.

Just like Meghan, Ferguson also ventured into Netflix with her own series. Both duchesses have also worked with media mogul Oprah Winfrey on television projects.

The culinary world appears to be another shared interest between the two.

"Rumours are swirling that Meghan has a cookbook on the horizon, that would pair well with Fergie's Dining with the Duchess: Making Everyday Meals a Special Occasion cookbook," Schofield revealed.

However, a key distinction exists between the two duchesses' when it comes to their royal connections.

Sarah has maintained a more diplomatic relationship with the Royal Family whereas Markle's relationship with the monarchy has been more complicated, according to Schofield.

"One thing Fergie has achieved that Meghan likely won't is a foot back in the door with the Royal Family. Sarah has been careful not to be critical of the institution,” she added.

The royal expert further suggested that Sarah Ferguson’s post-royal pursuits could serve as a model for Meghan Markle's future endeavors.

