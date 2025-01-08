Reese Witherspoon issues first statement as LA wildfire threatens her home

Reese Witherspoon has spoken up for the first time amid the Los Angeles wildfire!
Taking to her official Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 8, the 48-year-old The Morning Show starlet re-shared a post of The Los Angeles Times alongside which she penned a prayer.
“Praying for all the fire fighters, first responders and families who are near these fires in L.A.,” penned the actress.
This message from Witherspoon comes just a few hours after the Los Angeles Fire Department released a statement in which they noted, "The Palisades Fire is burning near Palisades Drive. Those nearby should get set for a potential wildfire evacuation by gathering supplies and loved ones."
It is worth noting that the Big Little Lies actress bought the house in Pacific Palisades in 2023.
Besides Reese Witherspoon, several other celebrities also reside in the same area including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Adam Sandler, Steve Guttenberg, and Michael Keaton.
Meanwhile, actor Ben Affleck, who also resided in the same neighborhood, evacuated his home and has gone to his first ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home.
Witherspoon’s The Morning Show costar Jennifer Aniston, who is a big time animal particularly dog lover, also turned to her Instagram Story today and shared “some helpful information for evacuation and animal evacuation.”