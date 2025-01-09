Sarah Ferguson releases emotional audio message as Andrew's troubles increase

Sarah Ferguson has seemingly sent a message of healing to ex-husband Prince Andrew, who has embroiled himself in multiple controversies at once.
Just a day after the Duke of York was reported to the police for allegedly starting a company under a fake name back in 2002, Fergie shared a heart touching audio message on her Instagram, to explain how one can deal with darkness and difficult times.
Sarah, who recently partnered with a meditation app, Zoul offered her fans a glimpse into the audio notes, she recorded for the platform which helps people to healing from depression, anxiety and stress.
In a sound bite from her audio message, Sarah could be heard saying, "sometimes you are faced with situations that are so painful."
"It's because life wants you to have a better life," she added.
The 68-year-old wrapped her 2024 with a reflection on her double cancer diagnosis during which she felt the need to find herself a platform which could help her deal with moments of anxiety and depression, so she was introduced to this medication app, which played a pivotal role in Sarah's life.
This message from Sarah Ferguson is no less than a guiding light for King Charles brother, who frequently finds himself entangled in a scandal.
Just week after her links with an alleged Chinese spy Yange Tengbo became public, Prince Andrew was reported to the police for using a dummy name, fake name of 'Andrew Inverness' , to start a company, Naples Gold Limited in partnership with a sports retail tycoon Johan Eliasch in 2002.