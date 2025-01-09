Sam Altman issues first statement on sister’s sexual abuse allegations

OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman broke the silence on his sister’s sexual abuse allegations after she filed a lawsuit.
According to CNN, the artificial intelligence company CEO denied allegations made by her sister and called her claims false.
In a joint statement with his mother and brother on X, Altman wrote, “All of these claims are utterly untrue. The situation causes immense pain to our entire family. Our family loves Annie and is very concerned about her well-being. Annie receives monthly financial support, which we expect to continue for the rest of her life. Despite this, Annie continues to demand more money from us.”
He further claimed that “Annie” had struggled with mental health issues and “refused conventional treatment,” adding that despite financial support, she kept demanding money.
Meanwhile, Ann Altman’s lawyer Ryan Mahoney reacted to the Altman family statement and told the Wall Street Journal, “It is not uncommon for parents and other family members to deny (sexual abuse perpetrated by a sibling). In this case, they are focusing on the wrong sibling. There is no evidence that her own mental health has contributed to her allegations.”
Furthermore, Ann, in a lawsuit filed on Monday, January 6, 2025, in the Missouri federal court, accused Sam of sexual assault and sexual battery spanning from 1997 to 2006.
As per the suit, ChatGPT's parent company owner started sexually abusing her when she was only three years old and he was 12. The abuse includes “numerous acts of rape, sexual assault, sexual abuse, molestation, sodomy, and battery.”
Ann alleges that Sam last abused her when she was a minor and he was an adult.