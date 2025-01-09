Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber break up: What went wrong?

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have called it quits, only after three years of dating.
TMZ has exclusively reported on January 8 that the couple has broken up.
The source shared the main reason behind the breakup, “The relationship just simply ran its course,” however, the both stars remain on good terms.
As per the media outlet, the 33-year-old Elvis star and 23-year-old model and actress parted ways before the end of 2024.
Austin was also missing from Kaia’s trip with her family to Mexico for New Year's Eve.
In December 2021, the pair were first romantically linked and later on in 2023 rumors started circulating that they were engaged in 2023.
Before dating Austin, Kaia was romantically linked to Pete Davidson and Jacob Elordi .
On the other hand, the renowned actor was in a long-term relationship with Vanessa Hudgens from 2011 to 2019.
On the work front, Austin received appreciating for his stellar performance in Dune: Part Two, and the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air.
It is pertinent to note that reps for both Kaia and Austin have not yet commented on the split.