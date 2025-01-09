Entertainment

Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber break up: What went wrong?

Austin Butler part ways with girlfriend Kaia Gerber after three years of dating

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 09, 2025
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber break up: What went wrong?
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber break up: What went wrong?

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have called it quits, only after three years of dating.

TMZ has exclusively reported on January 8 that the couple has broken up.

The source shared the main reason behind the breakup, “The relationship just simply ran its course,” however, the both stars remain on good terms.

As per the media outlet, the 33-year-old Elvis star and 23-year-old model and actress parted ways before the end of 2024.

Austin was also missing from Kaia’s trip with her family to Mexico for New Year's Eve.

In December 2021, the pair were first romantically linked and later on in 2023 rumors started circulating that they were engaged in 2023.

Before dating Austin, Kaia was romantically linked to Pete Davidson and Jacob Elordi .

On the other hand, the renowned actor was in a long-term relationship with Vanessa Hudgens from 2011 to 2019.

On the work front, Austin received appreciating for his stellar performance in Dune: Part Two, and the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air.

It is pertinent to note that reps for both Kaia and Austin have not yet commented on the split.

Kate Middleton receives most thoughtful birthday gift, but not from William

Kate Middleton receives most thoughtful birthday gift, but not from William
Blake Lively breaks silence amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit to support LA fire victims

Blake Lively breaks silence amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit to support LA fire victims
Adrien Brody appreciates LA fire rescuers in emotional speech at NYFCC

Adrien Brody appreciates LA fire rescuers in emotional speech at NYFCC
Nina Dobrev celebrates first birthday after engagement with Shaun White

Nina Dobrev celebrates first birthday after engagement with Shaun White
Blake Lively breaks silence amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit to support LA fire victims
Blake Lively breaks silence amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit to support LA fire victims
Adrien Brody appreciates LA fire rescuers in emotional speech at NYFCC
Adrien Brody appreciates LA fire rescuers in emotional speech at NYFCC
Nina Dobrev celebrates first birthday after engagement with Shaun White
Nina Dobrev celebrates first birthday after engagement with Shaun White
Pamela Anderson faces deadly attack due to mistaken identity
Pamela Anderson faces deadly attack due to mistaken identity
Kylie Jenner introduces Timothée Chalame to Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall
Kylie Jenner introduces Timothée Chalame to Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall
Khloé Kardashian podcast premieres with an unexpected guest
Khloé Kardashian podcast premieres with an unexpected guest
Reason behind Jessica Alba, Cash Warren divorce after 16 years of marriage
Reason behind Jessica Alba, Cash Warren divorce after 16 years of marriage
Jay-Z seeks dismissal of rape lawsuit in latest legal move
Jay-Z seeks dismissal of rape lawsuit in latest legal move
Oscars 2025 nominations face setback amid devastating California fire
Oscars 2025 nominations face setback amid devastating California fire
Paris Hilton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Brody evacuate amid deadly LA fire
Paris Hilton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Brody evacuate amid deadly LA fire
Mandy Moore, Jamie Lee Curtis give devasting updates as fire ravages LA
Mandy Moore, Jamie Lee Curtis give devasting updates as fire ravages LA
Reese Witherspoon issues first statement as LA wildfire threatens her home
Reese Witherspoon issues first statement as LA wildfire threatens her home