WhatsApp to roll out event creation feature for private chats

WhatsApp keeps rolling out new and unique features to enhance the users’ experience

  • January 09, 2025
WhatsApp is working on a feature to create events in individual chats!

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is planning to add a feature that allows users to set up events in private chats, similar to how they can create them in group chats.

Users will need to provide an event name and date, which are required, while adding a description and an end time is optional.

In addition to this, users can also add a location to the event, allowing participants to know where it will take place.

Alternatively, the event can be linked to start an audio or video call suitable for virtual meeting.

It is pertinent to note that the process of creating and sharing events will be the same for both individual and group chats.

Once an event is created in a private chat, it will automatically be shared with the other person, who will be notified and can choose to accept or decline the events.

This feature is still under development and it will be available to all Android users in the future updates.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is working on a feature to manage chat message animations.

This feature will allow users to manage the animations of emojis, stickers and GIFs easily.

If autoplay is turned off, animated emojis will remain still and animated stickers will not move unless the user interacts with them. GIFs will stay static until the user decides to play them.

