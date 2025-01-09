Victoria Beckham shares special 30th birthday tribute to Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham marked Nicola Peltz's 30th birthday with a heartfelt tribute, sharing a throwback video of the two dancing together.
The fashion designer took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a throwback video of the pair dancing on the beach during their lavish family Bahamas holiday in 2023.
In a shared video, the Lola actress showcased her impressive dance moves in the sand while wearing a towering pair of wedges.
Nicola wore a white pair of shorts with a black blouse and sunglasses while Victoria looked incredible in a black minidress, sunglasses and styled her long brunette tresses in a neat updo
On the other hand, the Spice Girl alum opted for the comfortable option as she went barefoot.
The video featured Victoria and Nicola dancing hand-in-hand against a stunning sunset.
The mother-of-four wrote, “Happy Birthday @nicolaannepeltzbeckham!!! Love you so much xxxx.”
To note, the rumours of a fall out between the two ignited after Nicola's wedding in Florida in April 2022.
In a previous interview with The Times, Nicola acknowledged that the allegations had started when she married Brooklyn without wearing her mother-in-law's wedding dress design.
Later, however, she rejected the "feud" and clarified that "no family is perfect," adding that Victoria's atelier had just not had time to make the outfit.