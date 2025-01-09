Liam Payne's cause of death confirmed as 'polytrauma' after balcony fall

Liam Payne's tragic death has been officially confirmed as resulting from 'polytrauma' three months after the former One Direction singer’s drug-fueled fall from a balcony.
As per Radar, the Night Changes crooner’s medical cause of death was confirmed after a UK inquest by Dr. Roberto Victor Cohen.
On Wednesday the findings revealed that Payne was formally identified "with the assistance of the funeral directors in Buckinghamshire, England."
Senior Coroner Crispin Butler said during the hearing, "Whilst there are ongoing investigations in Argentina into the circumstances of Liam's death, over which I have no legal jurisdiction, it is anticipated that procuring the relevant information to address particularly how Liam came by his death may take some time through the formal channel of the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office."
For the unversed, the National Library of Medicine defined Polytrauma is the leading cause of mortality in young adults.
Majorly, it mostly occured high-speed car accidents or other events that put severe trauma on a person's head.
The NLM states, "Trauma-related injuries are a major public health concern due to their associated morbidity, high disability, associated death, and socioeconomic consequences."
To note, Liam Payne died on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina's capital.