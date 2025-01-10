Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take big step for their Montecito home amid wildfire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito neighborhood hasn't been impacted by the wildfire

  • January 10, 2025
Prine Harry and Meghan Markle are lending a helping hand to those in need as the devastating Los Angeles fires continue to ravage the city.

According to HELLO!, the Duke and Duchess od Sussex have made generous donations to relief efforts through their Archewell Foundation and has even opened their Montecito home to loved ones who were forced to evacuate.

The couple donated clothing, children’s items, and other essential supplies to those affected by the fires, and have been in direct contact with chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to communities in the wake of natural disasters, to offer assistance where needed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also actively working with their Archewell Foundation team to find ways to support the communities most impacted including volunterring and mental health recovery, as per the outlet.

This news comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a heartfelt statement on their website, expressing their concern and support for those affected by the wildfires.

"If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do. And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating,” the message reads.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito neighborhood hasn't been impacted by the wildfire, however, they could potentially have the power cut to their mansion. 

