Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles shares heartbreaking loss amid LA wildfire

Tina Knowles recently lamented over her loss due to a devastating natural calamity in Los Angeles.
The 71-year-old businesswoman took to her Instagram handle on January 9th to disclose that she lost her sea-facing property in Malibu due to the deadliest wildfire in the city.
Tina also shared a throwback video showcasing the stunning ocean view from her bungalow, which she captured during her recent birthday celebrations.
In the viral clip, the mother-of-two focused the camera on the two dolphins as they played at the surface of the water.
She also included a heart-wrenching caption to her post, "This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu! It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred Happy Place."
"Now it is gone !! God Bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions, we thank you for your dedication and bravery and for saving so many lives," she continued.
Tina Knowles concluded her post with a hopeful message, "I am praying diligently for our beautiful City of Los Angeles !! We are resilient though and we will recover! “This too shall pass."
It is pertinent to note, a series of dangerous wildfires broke out on Tuesday, January 8, 2025, across the Los Angeles area, destroying hundreds of homes while claiming the lives of at least 10 people.
As reported by Mail Online, approximately 130,000 people have been placed under evacuation orders, with many more concerned for their well-being.