King Charles 'personal reason' to support Meghan's Netflix show revealed

Royal Family wants Meghan Markle's Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan' releasing on January 15, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 10, 2025
Meghan Markle has seemingly received Royal Family's blessings for her upcoming Netflix show.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently sent the internet into frenzy with her powerful yet surprising comeback nearly 5 years after leaving the UK, will appear in her show With Love, Meghan from January 15, 2025.

Although, King Charles and other members of the Royal Family haven't publicly endorsed or supported duchess's show, they want it to be a big success, for a very personal reason.

According to a royal author, unlike Meghan and Harry's previous Netflix ventures, which miserably failed to impress the Royal Family, Charles alongside rest of the family members want the upcoming cooking show to achieve high rating and public support.

Royal author Richard Eden, citing a palace source in his Daily Mail article wrote, “Everyone wants it to be a success. And that’s because, if it is, she and Harry won’t need to exploit their royal connections again."

"The last thing anyone wants is another Spare, this time from Meghan," the source added.

This update comes in the wake of ongoing rift between the couple and the Royal Family since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK and moved to the US in 2020.

After the release of his bombshell memoir Spare in 2023, in which Harry made negative accusations at the Royal Family, the duke has grew even distant from his relatives, who now want the couple to be so successful in Hollywood, that they don't have to demean the firm to make money and fame.

