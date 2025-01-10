Facebook Marketplace, eBay announce collaboration after EC fine

Sci-Tech

  January 10, 2025
Facebook Marketplace became another Meta platform to receive some revamping after Facebook.

The Marketplace and eBay are joining hands to make online buying and selling more easy and effective with Meta’s users gaining access to eBay listings.

The tech-giant announced on Wednesday, January 8, that it will now give direct access to eBay products on Facebook Marketplace in a testing phase in some countries.

This update received an enthusiastic welcome by eBay users who believe this will increase the quality and quantity of sales.

Once the user will click on a product, they will be redirected to eBay to complete their purchase. The countries that will have this feature include U.S., France and Germany.

Many believe this development came as a way for Meta to appease to European consumers as the company was fined $840 million by European Commission (EC) for abusive practices that benefits Facebook Marketplace.

The tech-bigwig was accused in November for breaching antitrust rules for merging Facebook and Facebook Marketplace.

In a blog post shared by Meta, it was stated, "eBay sellers will gain exposure to Facebook’s audience while people using Marketplace will be able to discover a broader array of listings from the eBay community."

The e-commerce platform has struggled in recent years with so many options in the industry including Temu, Walmart and Amazon.

Meta introduced Facebook Marketplace in 2016 for people to buy and sell products, which expanded to businesses in 2018.

