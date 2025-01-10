Ed Sheeran makes heartfelt move to promote ‘music education’ in UK

Ed Sheeran recently launched a new foundation for young people in the United Kingdom.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, January 9, the pop sensation made an announcement about his latest initiative aimed at providing inclusive, high-quality music education to his fans and well-wishers.
Sheeran shared key details about his new venture in a lengthy post, accompanied by a heartwarming video of himself speaking about the importance of music.
The Shape of You hitmaker also revealed that his foundation, 'The Ed Sheeran Foundation,' has begun supporting 18 grassroots music education organisations and state school music departments across the UK.
He penned a heartfelt caption alongside his post, "I set up @edsheeranfnd because recently there’s been less and less importance being put on music education."
"Even when I was in school it was seen as a ‘doss subject’ and not taken seriously. There’s a misconception that it’s ’not a real job’ when the music industry accounts for 216,000 jobs in so many different fields, and bringing as much as £7.6 billion in a year to the UK economy," the Grammy-winning artist added.
On the professional front, Ed Sheeran is currently touring his ongoing fourth concert titled +–=÷× Tour to promote his fifth and sixth music albums, ÷ [Divide] and – [Subtract].