Kendall Jenner shares first post after ex Bad Bunny's subtle dig

Kendall Jenner seemingly gave a befitting response to her ex-beau, Bad Bunny, by sharing a stunning video of herself.
The critically acclaimed supermodel was recently featured in a fun-filled campaign shoot for the clothing brand Adanola.
Kendall took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, January 8th, to share a few glimpses from her participation in a movement.
The 29-year-old fashionista began her post by releasing a collection of snapshots of herself while showcasing her physique in a tiny crop top and leggings.
The Kardashians star also flaunted her new hairstyle in the images.
Kendall captioned a playful note for her post, "Hi @adanola."
As the model-turned-businesswoman's post went viral on social media, several fans flooded her comments section with their heartfelt praises for the model's new look.
One fan commented, "Well there I'm gonna spend more money on clothes that wear the Kardashians."
"I think if God has made anyone beautiful in this world, He has made you the most," another well-wisher gushed.
This post of 818 tequila founder came shortly after her ex-boyfriend and popular rap icon reportedly disclosed that his new music album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, was about the model.
In a conversation with TIME magazine, the 30-year-old musician addressed the speculations about the alleged connection of his former flame with his sixth solo studio album.
It is significant to mention, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny began dating in February 2023.
After spending a few months together, the two parted ways in December 2023.