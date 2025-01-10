Entertainment

Kardashian properties under threat as raging wildfires devastate LA

The Kardashian clan's Hidden Hills and Calabasas mansions reportedly at risk

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 10, 2025
Kardashian properties under threat as raging wildfires devastate LA
Kardashian properties under threat as raging wildfires devastate LA

The exclusive Kardashian enclave faces a serious threat as a raging Los Angeles wildfire edges closer to their properties.

As per Dailymail.com, the Kardashian clan's enormous property might be under threat, as their Hidden Hills and Calabasas mansions are just six miles away from each other.

Notably, the report came after Khloe Kardashian, whose famous family has donated $2,500 worth of meals to first responders, took to her Instagram account to call out the individual as she shared a clip from News Nation.

“You sick mother (expletive word)”the 40-year-old mother-of-two wrote.

She added, “What the f**k is wrong with people?!?! Arson!!!! May you be fully prosecuted!!! What scum!!!”

Khloe also reshared her sister Kourtney's Instagram Story as she urged for an urgent “protection and peace.”

The Kardashian clan stepped forward in helping first responders, who made hard work amid the fires throughout the City of Angels.

Carousel Restaurant — an Armenian-Lebanese eatery , also appreciated the Kardashian-Jenner family for their initiative of delivering meals to firefighters.

The restaurant tagged Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, her brother Rob Kardashian and their mom Kris Jenner.

Khloe reposted the story that noted, “My family and I wanted to feed a few fire houses today and we couldn't think of a better restaurant to reach out to other then @carouselrestaurant. Our favourite Armenian restaurant!”

She added, “They whipped up hundreds of individual meals for so many firefighters, volunteers, first responders, and we could not be more thankful! Thank you for putting your lives on the line for all of us!”

Notably, the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) shared the alarming situation saying that the “critical fire weather conditions” were supposed to “ramp up again across Southern California.” 

