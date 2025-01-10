Sports

Indian pacer Varun Aaron announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Varun Aaron began his international career in 2011 and played nine ODIs and nine Test matches for India

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 10, 2025
Indian pacer Varun Aaron announced his retirement from all forms of representative cricket on Friday, January 10.

He made the announcement after his team from Jharkhand was eliminated from the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, a domestic cricket tournament in India.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Varun wrote, "For the past 20 years, I have lived, breathed, and thrived on the rush of bowling fast. Today, with immense gratitude, I officially announce my retirement from representative cricket.”


He expressed his gratitude, “Over the years. I've had to push both my physical and mental limits to recover from numerous career-threatening injuries, having to comeback time and again, this was only possible thanks to the relentless dedication of the physios, trainers, and coaches at the National Cricket Academy.”

The player further expressed, “As I bid farewell to a pursuit that has consumed me completely. I now look forward to savoring the smaller joys in life while staying deeply connected to the game that has given me everything. Fast Bowling has been my first love, and though I step off the field, it will always be a part of who I am.”

Varun began his international career in 2011 and played nine ODIs and nine Test matches for India.

Despite struggling with multiple back injuries, the 35-year-old had a successful first class cricket career, where he took 173 wickets in 66 matches with an average of 33.27.

