Trending
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Shanaya Kapoor reacts to body shaming comments in emotional statement: 'hurtful'

Shanaya Kapoor will soon star in survival thriller movie 'Tu Yaa Main'

  • By Salima Bhutto
Shanaya Kapoor reacts to body shaming comments in emotional statement: hurtful
Shanaya Kapoor reacts to body shaming comments in emotional statement: 'hurtful'

Shanaya Kapoor gets raw about social media comments about her appearance.

In an interview with Zoom, the 26-year-old actress discussed the comments regarding her overall appearance, saying, "I seek the audience's approval. How can I achieve that if I avoid understanding their feelings about me?"

"That's why I engage with it frequently," she said, adding, "However, if the comments are about my appearance-like how I look today or remarks about my jawline-those are things I choose to disregard."

According to the Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan actress, it's crucial to acknowledge that such comments can be hurtful at times.

Kapoor explained, "When I try to escape from that, it becomes a bit challenging for me personally."

She went on to say, "I believe there are various types of comments. If they pertain to my work, such as feedback on my dancing or acting, then even if the remarks are quite negative or expressed harshly.

"I view them as constructive criticism because I owe it to my audience to listen."

The actress did add that when she feels low about certain comments, she confides in her mother, who is her closest friend.

On the professional front, Shanaya Kapoor will soon star in survival thriller movie Tu Yaa Main, releasing in theatres on February 13, 2026.   

Pankaj Tripathi marks deeply personal chapter in life: ‘Nostalgic and grounding’
Pankaj Tripathi marks deeply personal chapter in life: ‘Nostalgic and grounding’
Suniel Shetty reveals his biggest regret about hit film 'Dhurandhar’
Suniel Shetty reveals his biggest regret about hit film 'Dhurandhar’
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani ring in first wedding anniversary with heartfelt moment
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani ring in first wedding anniversary with heartfelt moment
Rajpal Yadav surrenders in Tihar jail in cheque-bounce case
Rajpal Yadav surrenders in Tihar jail in cheque-bounce case
Priyanka Chopra Jonas teams up with Hrithik Roshan for 'Krrish 4'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas teams up with Hrithik Roshan for 'Krrish 4'
Maria B. bold take on Basant: ‘There is much to mourn’
Maria B. bold take on Basant: ‘There is much to mourn’
Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan upcoming film hit by pre-release setback
Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan upcoming film hit by pre-release setback
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja set to make her Bollywood debut: report
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja set to make her Bollywood debut: report
Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya post loving tribute to Abhishek Bachchan on his 50th
Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya post loving tribute to Abhishek Bachchan on his 50th
Shah Rukh Khan teaming up with Farah Khan for double role in ‘Main Hoon Na 2’?
Shah Rukh Khan teaming up with Farah Khan for double role in ‘Main Hoon Na 2’?
AR Rahman says he wants to 'move on' from communal remarks controversy
AR Rahman says he wants to 'move on' from communal remarks controversy
Riteish Deshmukh rings in ‘elder brother-like’ Abhishek Bachchan’s 50th birthday
Riteish Deshmukh rings in ‘elder brother-like’ Abhishek Bachchan’s 50th birthday

Popular News

Meghan Markle lights up Prince Harry with Valentines’ Day gift in new video

Meghan Markle lights up Prince Harry with Valentines’ Day gift in new video
3 hours ago
Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ sequel buzz reignites after Taylor Momsen remarks

Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ sequel buzz reignites after Taylor Momsen remarks
5 hours ago
'Gossip Girl' returns 14 years later with sequel centered on Blair Waldorf

'Gossip Girl' returns 14 years later with sequel centered on Blair Waldorf
4 hours ago