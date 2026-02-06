Shanaya Kapoor reacts to body shaming comments in emotional statement: 'hurtful'

Shanaya Kapoor gets raw about social media comments about her appearance.
In an interview with Zoom, the 26-year-old actress discussed the comments regarding her overall appearance, saying, "I seek the audience's approval. How can I achieve that if I avoid understanding their feelings about me?"
"That's why I engage with it frequently," she said, adding, "However, if the comments are about my appearance-like how I look today or remarks about my jawline-those are things I choose to disregard."
According to the Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan actress, it's crucial to acknowledge that such comments can be hurtful at times.
Kapoor explained, "When I try to escape from that, it becomes a bit challenging for me personally."
She went on to say, "I believe there are various types of comments. If they pertain to my work, such as feedback on my dancing or acting, then even if the remarks are quite negative or expressed harshly.
"I view them as constructive criticism because I owe it to my audience to listen."
The actress did add that when she feels low about certain comments, she confides in her mother, who is her closest friend.
On the professional front, Shanaya Kapoor will soon star in survival thriller movie Tu Yaa Main, releasing in theatres on February 13, 2026.