Novak Djokovic sets unexpected new record after Australian Open defeat

The Serbian player lost to Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open final, and yet his name made it to a peculiar achievement

Novak Djokovic failed to secure his 25th major title at the Australian Open after losing to Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open final.

Despite a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 defeat, the Serbian player has bagged another exclusive achievement to add to his long list of honours.

After securing the runner-up trophy at the Australian Open, Djokovic has joined Roger Federer as the only players in the Open era to have won all four major titles and also lost the title match at them.

The three-hour match against Alcaraz was the first time the 24-time Grand Slam champion faced a setback in the titles matches in Melbourne, ending his perfect streak.

Djokovic's new achievement has once again highlighted the player's remarkable longevity and consistency. It is worth mentioning that only six players have had the honour of winning all four majors since 1968.

The 38-year-old claimed ten Australian Open final victories between 2008 and 2023. However, the Serb could not maintain his perfect record a couple of days ago.

Novak Djokovic's defeat completed a rare full-circle Major record, with the Serb adding the missing eight trophies from the Major finals to his collection. 

