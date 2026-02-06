2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Time, venue and highlights

Sports enthusiasts all over the globe are all gearing up to witness the start of the 2026 Winter Olympics, with the grand opening ceremony set to kick off in Italy.
The highly anticipated opening ceremony will be held at Milan's iconic San Siro Stadium, with organisers turning the football venue into a global Olympic stage.
Set to last around 2 and a half to 3 hours, the ceremony will be a perfect blend of culture, sport, and music, promising to honour Italy's heritage while welcoming athletes from all across the world.
Winter Olympics 2026 Opening Ceremony Time in Different Zones:
Scheduled for Friday, February 6, with the theme Fino all'alba (Until Dawn), here are the timings for different countries.
For India (IST), the ceremony will start around 11:30 p.m. local time, and for the USA (ET) audience, the show will start at 2:30 p.m.
The ceremony, which will run for around 3 hours, will take place at 7:30 p.m. local time for the UK (GMT) viewers and 8:30 p.m. for Italy (CET).
Where to watch the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?
There are multiple traditional broadcasts and streaming platform options available for each territory.
You can find your local MRH, broadcaster, or streaming platform on the official Olympics website or here.
Key moments from the 2026 Winter Olympics Op:
The 2026 opening ceremony is curated to show Italy's modern creativity along with its deep cultural roots.
Parade of Nations: Over 90 countries and more than 4,500 athletes will parade, bearing their countries' flags.
Cultural Showcase: Italian fashion, opera, architecture, and Alpine landscapes are bound to be highlighted in the much-anticipated ceremony.
Music Performances: The ceremony will witness appearances by globally known Italian and international artists.
Olympic Flame Lighting: The symbolic moment marking the official start of the Games
Host Cities Spotlight: Milan (ceremonies) and Cortina d’Ampezzo (winter sports venues)
Notably, the 2026 Winter Olympics is quite significant, as this is the first time in two decades that Italy has returned as host, and this will be the first time Milan will host the opening ceremony.