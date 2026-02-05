David Beckham to take ownership role at Manchester United?

Sir David Beckham is one of football's most famous and respected figure even after retirement.
His success with Inter Miami and involvement with Salford City have convinced some former teammates and observers that he has the experience and ability to take on a major ownership role at Manchester United.
The 50-year-old has received major support from a former United teammate Wes Brown, who described the idea of Beckham taking ownership role at the club as a "dream come true."
Brown told BettingLounge, “Could Becks come back to United as owner one day? Becks has done fantastic at Inter Miami. He's brought in some great players. They are building the team again now to go bigger and bigger to become this worldwide brand. He’s done brilliantly in that sense."
He added, “Manchester United is a little bit different. Inter Miami are a new team that needs to get itself out there to the world. I don’t think anybody thinks United need to get themselves out there! But Becks back at United? It would be a dream come true if that was ever the case but I think Sir David is busy enough at the moment.”
This follows strong criticism of United's main owners, the Glazer family and widespread speculation about a possible sale of the club.
Amid this uncertainty, Sir Jim Ratcliffe became a co-owner in 2024 by purchasing a 27% stake in the club for £1.25 billion.