Emma Raducanu reaches Transylvania Open semi-finals with commanding victory

Emma Raducanu advanced into Transylvania Open semi-finals on Thursday, February 5.
The British No.1 defeated Poland's Maja Chwalinska with a score of 6-0 6-4 in Cluj.
Reaching semi-finals is only the fourth time, the 23-year-old has gone this far in a tournament since her 2021 US Open win.
After winning the match, the player expressed, "I'm very happy with my performance today. I played a great match from the beginning," as per BBC Sports.
She added, "As always there's some moments of adversity you have to overcome and I did that well in the second set, so I am really proud of that."
This victory comes after Raducanu ended her coaching partnership with Francis Roig following her early exit from the Australian Open.
Roig, an experienced coach who worked with Rafael Nadal joined Raducanu's team in August ahead of the US Open.
Announcing the decision on her Instagram Stories, the player wrote, "Francis, thank you for our time together. You have been more than a coach to me and I will cherish the many good times we spent together on and off the court."
Raducanu will now face Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova, who claimed her first top-50 win against Chinese fourth seed Wang Xinyu to reach a first WTA Tour semi-final.