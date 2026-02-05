Winter Olympics 2026: Opening ceremony, venues and key events 

The 25th Winter Olympics is all set to be held in Milan-Cortina, Italy in February 2026.
According to Al Jazeera, about 3,500 athletes will participate in 116 events, 16 disciplines, with the event staged over 19 days.
Here is all you need to know about 2026 Winter Olympics:
When will Winter Olympics start and end?
The Winter Olympics officially begin on Friday, February 6. The first qualifying rounds begin on Wednesday, with the first medals awarded on Saturday. The games will conclude with the closing ceremony at the Verona Olympic Arena on February 22.
Opening ceremony:
The Olympics will be officially launched at the opening ceremony on Friday.
For the first time, the ceremony will take place across multiple locations, with the main action centred around Milan’s iconic 80,000-seat San Siro Stadium, home of the city’s two famous football clubs, AC Milan and Inter Milan.
Celebrations will also take place in Predazzo, Livigno, and Cortina d’Ampezzo, where delegations will parade in the areas of their respective competitions.
The opening ceremony includes a lineup of popular Italian and international artists, including American pop star Mariah Carey.
Key events to watch at the Winter Olympics:
Alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, figure skating, ski jumping and ice hockey are some of the important events at the Winter Games.
The freestyle snowboarding events (Slopestyle, Big Air and Halfpipe) featuring iconic athletes like Mark McMorris, Scotty James and Marcus Kleveland, are also widely watched by younger audiences.
Venues:
The Winter Games will take place against the stunning backdrop of two main hubs: Milan, the second-most populous city in Italy, and Cortina, an upscale winter resort in the Dolomites mountain range in the Alps.
With additional events held elsewhere across the north of the country, Milan-Cortina 2026 will be the most spread-out Winter Games in history.
The games are divided into four main groups:
• Milan
• Valtellina (Bormio, Valdisotto and Livigno)
• Cortina (including Anterselva/Antholz)
• Val di Fiemme (Predazzo, Tesero)
Verona will also be involved, hosting the closing ceremony and then the opening of the Paralympics on March 6.