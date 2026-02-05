Winter Olympics women's ice hockey game postponed amid norovirus concerns 

The Finland vs Canada women's ice hockey game at the 2026 Winter Olympics has been postponed due to a norovirus outbreak.
This comes after several members of the Finnish team tested positive for the virus.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in a statement, noting, "The decision was taken following consultations with medical professionals after cases of norovirus were identified within Team Finland," as per Sky News.
It added, "It was made collectively and in accordance with established health and safety principles, with the health and wellbeing of players, team staff, officials and all tournament participants as the highest priority."
IOC further added that postponing the games was the right decision to protect fairness and safety of the competition.
It is not the first time that the Winter Games have been affected by a norovirus outbreak as previously at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea, 41 security personnel were hospitalized after contracting the virus.
The rescheduled clash will now take place at the Rho Arena, a temporary venue built specifically for ice hockey on February 12.
What is norovirus?
Norovirus is a highly contagious virus often referred to as the “stomach bug.”
It causes vomiting and diarrhea and can lead to a loss of dehydration.