2026 NFL Honours: Tetairoa McMillan wins Offensive Rookie of the Year award

Carolina Panthers star Tetairoa McMillan has been crowned as the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year, just hours after apologising for a livestream accident.
McMillan won the award after receiving 41 first-place votes, impressing NFL experts with his performance, including catching 70 passes for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns.
The 22-year-old has become the first Panthers player to be named as the NFL's Offensive Rookie since quarterback Cam Newton in 2011.
Moreover, McMillan received the honour just hours after he apologised for using the N-word during a livestream on Wednesday night.
He was competing in the Streamer Bowl, a special event ahead of the highly anticipated Super Bowl between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.
McMillan was joined by internet stars YonnaJay and Tamir as part of the challenge that saw him play as his Panthers team on the football video game Madden.
After intercepting an opponent's pass, which handed his team victory, McMillan launched himself off the couch and shouted, "N*****, N*****, pick. We won."
The comment left YonnaJay in shock, and she had to hold her cue cards over her face to hide her reaction.
As McMillan returned to his seat, YonnaJay and Tamir exchanged several awkward glances before she said something to him that was inaudible.
McMillan later apologised on Thursday, with an Instagram Story writing, "Yesterday while on live stream I used a term I should not have. There's no excuse for what I said - I sincerely apologize for speaking thoughtlessly and will do better."
Notably, Tetairoa McMillan is an American citizen born in Hawaii. He is of Polynesian heritage.