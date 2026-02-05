Ayo Dosunmu heads to Timberwolves as Bull revamp squad

The Minnesota Timberwolves have strengthened its lineup by acquiring Ayo Dosunmu from the Chicago Bulls.
The four-player trade also brings Julian Philips to Minnesota while the Bull's receive Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller and four future second-round draft picks, as per ESPN.
Dosunmu has been performing at his best level for the Bulls this season.
He is averaging 15 points per game, making 51% of his overall shots and 45% of his three-points attempts which ranks as the eight-best three-points shooting percentage in the NBA.
Bulls are continuing to overhaul their roaster by trading players including Dosunmu, top scorer Coby White, top rebounder Nikola Vucevic, Kevin Huerter and Dalen Terry.
Meanwhile they have added several new guards including Dillingham, Jaden Ivey, Collin Sexton and Anfernee Simons.
They also signed Mac McClung to a two-way contract which will allow him to play in both the NBA and the G League.
Bulls also traded for forward Guerschon Yabusele from the Knicks by trading Dalen Terry but they still need more players for their frontcourt.
Additionally, they also acquired nine second-round draft picks over the past week to help build for the future.