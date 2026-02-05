Nintendo Direct February 2026 Partner Showcase: Everything you need to know

Nintendo Direct February 2026 Partner Showcase underscored some significant updates, exciting launches, and confirmed launch dates across 2026 for both Switch and the forthcoming Switch 2.
Major new launch dates
Multiple top-notch titles received firm launch windows. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth comes on Switch 2 on June 3, 2026, while Capcom’s Pragmata releases April 24, 2026 with a demo currently accessible for all the gaming enthusiasts.
Moreover, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is scheduled to release on March 13, 2026, and Resident Evil Requiem releases February 27, 2026 alongside themed accessories.
Bethesda further confirmed Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition for February 24, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for May 12.
RPGs, action, and other updates
The major event also teased the release of Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok on July 9, Digimon Story Time Stranger on July 10, and The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales on June 18.
Other highly-anticipated Kyoto Xanadu and Valheim are also set for a release this year, while Turok Origins targets a fall 2026 release.
Apart from the release update, the showcase also introduces a few visual and performance upgrades for Hollow Knight launched immediately for Switch 2 owners.