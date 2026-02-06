Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Halle Berry shares exciting update after three 'failed' marriages

Halle Berry was formerly married to baseball player, a singer, and an actor

  • By Salima Bhutto
Halle Berry shares exciting update after three failed marriages
Halle Berry shares exciting update after three 'failed' marriages

Halle Berry recently announced exciting news about her love life after being married three times.

As reported by Daily Mail, the Oscar winner made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 6, where she revealed that she and her Grammy-winning boyfriend Van Hunt are engaged.

"Well, there's some confusion that he asked to marry me and I said no," the 59-year-old actress said, adding, "No, that's not the case."

She went on to explain, "I did not say no. We just don't have a date."

Berry, however, went on to confirm that of course she would marry him. “He did put a little ring on it," she jokingly said.

While detailing about her engagement news, the The Union actress revealed that her 55-year-old neo soul artist fiancé had proposed last June.

For the unversed, Berry first met Hunt through his brother during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020 and went on their first date four months later.

If she decides to marry Van Hunt , this will mark Halle Berry's fourth time walking down the aisle, having divorced her first husband and baseball player David Justice in 1997.

She then married her now ex-husband and singer Eric Benét which ended in 2005 after two staying married.

The actress, who will soon star in Crime 101 alongside Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo, was then married to her Dark Tide co-star Olivier Martinez for two years.

They share a teenager son, Maceo, for whom she reportedly pays her ex-husband $8K/month in child support.

D4vd case: Doubts over concealment of Celeste Rivas' body emerge
D4vd case: Doubts over concealment of Celeste Rivas' body emerge
Britney Spears’ loved ones fear her mental health after confession against family
Britney Spears’ loved ones fear her mental health after confession against family
'Gossip Girl' returns 14 years later with sequel centered on Blair Waldorf
'Gossip Girl' returns 14 years later with sequel centered on Blair Waldorf
Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ sequel buzz reignites after Taylor Momsen remarks
Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ sequel buzz reignites after Taylor Momsen remarks
Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’
Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’
Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return
Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return
Travis Kelce gives sneak peek at wild guest experience for Taylor Swift wedding
Travis Kelce gives sneak peek at wild guest experience for Taylor Swift wedding
Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie land in hot water ahead of 'Wuthering Heights' release
Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie land in hot water ahead of 'Wuthering Heights' release
Zayn Malik excites fans with Konnakol tour date reveal
Zayn Malik excites fans with Konnakol tour date reveal
Tate McRae breaks silence after betrayal claims over 2026 Winter Olympics ad
Tate McRae breaks silence after betrayal claims over 2026 Winter Olympics ad
Tom Cruise makes striking appearance on elite superbike amid new romance buzz
Tom Cruise makes striking appearance on elite superbike amid new romance buzz
Prime Video makes exciting announcement for 'The Grand Tour'
Prime Video makes exciting announcement for 'The Grand Tour'

Popular News

Meghan Markle lights up Prince Harry with Valentines’ Day gift in new video

Meghan Markle lights up Prince Harry with Valentines’ Day gift in new video
3 hours ago
Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ sequel buzz reignites after Taylor Momsen remarks

Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ sequel buzz reignites after Taylor Momsen remarks
5 hours ago
'Gossip Girl' returns 14 years later with sequel centered on Blair Waldorf

'Gossip Girl' returns 14 years later with sequel centered on Blair Waldorf
4 hours ago