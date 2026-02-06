Halle Berry shares exciting update after three 'failed' marriages

Halle Berry recently announced exciting news about her love life after being married three times.
As reported by Daily Mail, the Oscar winner made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 6, where she revealed that she and her Grammy-winning boyfriend Van Hunt are engaged.
"Well, there's some confusion that he asked to marry me and I said no," the 59-year-old actress said, adding, "No, that's not the case."
She went on to explain, "I did not say no. We just don't have a date."
Berry, however, went on to confirm that of course she would marry him. “He did put a little ring on it," she jokingly said.
While detailing about her engagement news, the The Union actress revealed that her 55-year-old neo soul artist fiancé had proposed last June.
For the unversed, Berry first met Hunt through his brother during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020 and went on their first date four months later.
If she decides to marry Van Hunt , this will mark Halle Berry's fourth time walking down the aisle, having divorced her first husband and baseball player David Justice in 1997.
She then married her now ex-husband and singer Eric Benét which ended in 2005 after two staying married.
The actress, who will soon star in Crime 101 alongside Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo, was then married to her Dark Tide co-star Olivier Martinez for two years.
They share a teenager son, Maceo, for whom she reportedly pays her ex-husband $8K/month in child support.