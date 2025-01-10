Princess Leonor's first naval training video takes internet by storm

Princess Leonor has ignited fan frenzy with her exciting first mission of the naval training!
The Princess of Spain, 19, who kicked off her naval training earlier this week, looked graceful in a midshipman’s uniform as she officially stepped on the ship to begin the thrilling journey.
Taking to the official Instagram handle on Thursday, January 9, the Spanish Royal Family shared a delightful clip that filmed the Princess of Asturias bravely climbing up the ship’s mast on the Juan Sebastián de Elcano training ship.
“The Princess of Asturias participates, as a first-class midshipman, in various seamanship training and manoeuvring activities, including mast climbing, on the training ship “Juan Sebastián de Elcano,” read the post’s caption.
As soon as the Royal Family shared the exciting clip of the future queen, the Princess’s fanbase was quick to drop their heartwarming and thrilling reactions.
“Leonor. Example of perseverance for the youth,” wrote one.
Another expressed, “Oh my goodness!!! What courage. A great princess, amazing.”
A third gushed, “Fantastic as always, no hesitation and super calm when going up. A great woman. Congrats and always strong not only physically but psychologically.”
“Take it! Brava like her father!” penned a fourth.
“WONDERFUL,” praised one more.
Princess Leonor is the elder daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain. She is also the heir presumptive to the Spanish throne.