Royal

James Middleton shares joyful family news on Princess Kate’s special day

The Princess of Wales celebrated her 43rd birthday on January 9, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 10, 2025


James Middleton shared a heartfelt family update after celebrating his sister Princess Kate’s special day with a touching reaction that highlighted their close bond.

As per GB News, the youngest brother of Kate Middleton spent an adorable moment while enjoying the family ski holiday.

 The heartwarming moments captured James, his wife Alizee and their 16-month-old son Inigo.

In shared snaps, the family snapped several scenic shots at their undisclosed mountain location, accompanied by two of their beloved dogs.

Dressed for the occasion in a comfortable blue ski suit and matching sunglasses, little Inigo's face was shielded by a blue heart emoji in the posted photos.

The  shots  captured memorable family moments, including Alizee feeding Inigo baby food as he sat snuggled in a warm buggy against the mountain backdrop.

In another snap, Young Inigo posed with the family's dogs in one very cute picture, sporting his whole ski outfit, including miniature skis.

On his holiday plan, James said, “The January blues used to hit me hard and to some extent it still does.”.

James added, "Don't spend every moment thinking of the one to come, or ones in the past. The past is imperfect, the future will be too - take each day as a new day."

Sharing details about his holiday, James noted, "We were lucky enough to be engulfed blue skies and cold crips air.”

He stated, "I can't believe how quickly Inigo is growing up- in fact that scares me the most... but like with the dogs we include him in all of our adventures making memories taking each day as it comes."

To note, this family update came after James reacted to a heartfelt birthday wish for his sister the Princess of Wales posted by Prince William.

