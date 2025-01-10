Hoda Kotb tearfully departs ‘Today’ show after nearly two decades

Hoda Kotb is a total “mess” as she signs off as Today show’s co-anchor!
On Friday, January 10, the 60-year-old American broadcaster and journalist hosted the final show of her NBC news program after working on the show for 17 years.
"I'm not even able to articulate it because I'm a mess most of the times, but I just want to say thanks," she expressed.
The journalist then extended thanks to each of her Today show co-anchors, Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker and Craig Melvin, along with a heartfelt statement about them, sharing a slew of emotional moments she has with them.
“I decided this is the right time for me to kind of move on. And so with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world,” stated the anchor with teary eyes.
After her heartfelt statements, the Hoda Kotb headed out to the Today Plaza where she bid her final farewell.
"Can I just say thank you real quick? Can I just say thank you to every person who came out here? I read your cards. I got your bracelets I got the scarves you crocheted. I read the texts. I got everything. So I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, thank you for coming out, for being here and for everything you did,” added Kotb.
In September 2024, the anchor announced that she has planned to resign from her position stating, "My broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie. I will miss you all desperately, but I’m ready and excited."
For those uninformed, Hoda Kotb joined the Today show in 2007, where she initially worked as a correspondent and later became the show’s fourth hour co-anchor alongside Kathie Lee Gifford.