Royal

Princess Anne plays surprising role in BBC's 'The Traitors'

'The Traitors' host Claudia Winkleman spills on Princess Anne's surprising role in the show

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  January 11, 2025


Claudia Winkleman, the host of BBC's popular reality show The Traitors, has revealed the surprising role of Princess Anne in the show.

During her appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the Strictly Come Dancing presenter dished about her unexpected style muse in the show.

Winkleman revealed that the Princess has been an inspiration for her fashion style on the show.

"We always like to have a muse – for Strictly it has been Anita Dobson and this year it was Demis Roussos," she said.

Winkleman further added, "For Traitors it's Princess Anne meets Sarah Brightman. We've already decided on next year's – I'll be dressing as Gerald from Clarkson's Farm!" 

Winkleman further shared her excitement about the return of The Traitors.

"I am always very nervous that people aren't watching and then incredibly grateful that they are. I feel about Traitors like people feel about an offspring – you're so glad when people love it," she said.

Winkleman further teased, "I can't say much but the producers are so clever and there are lots of twists and turns coming."

The third season of the American television series The Traitors was premiered on January 9, 2025.

