Home / Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hang out with Serena Williams in New York City

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were last seen at the mental health event earlier this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hang out with Serena Williams in New York City
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hang out with Serena Williams in New York City  

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been spotted spending quality time with close pal Serena Williams during a New York City getaway. 

On Friday, October 10, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex grabbed lunch with the popular American former tennis player at NYC's Soho House, after they were honored at a mental health event a day earlier.

However, during their outing, Harry and Meghan, who tied the knot in 2018, were not accompanied by their two kids, including their only son, Prince Archie and daughter, Princess Lilibet.

For the unversed, Serena and Meghan first met each other at the Super Bowl in 2010, when they crossed paths again in 2014, Meghan and William hit it off “immediately” and have been close since.

This appearance of the royal couple, who stepped out from their senior royal roles in 2020, comes a few moments before the former actress celebrated the International Day of the Girl Child.

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old British Royal Family’s prominent member dropped an adorable video, offering a rare glimpse into her personal life, as she marked International Day of the Girl, which was established by the UN in 2011.

"To all the girls - this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, and support each other. We will do the same for you," the Duchess of Sussex scribbled the caption.

It is important to note that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their only daughter, Princess Lilibet, on June 4, 2021. 

You Might Like:

Queen Camilla turns heads with bold style at literary festival

Queen Camilla turns heads with bold style at literary festival
The Queen of England also paid an emotional tribute to her late pal Dame Jilly Cooper at the event

Norway's King Harald opens parliament with Queen Sonja at key ceremony

Norway's King Harald opens parliament with Queen Sonja at key ceremony
His Majesty delivered a powerful speech at the major royal event

Meghan Markle vows to protect girls, shares unseen photos of Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle vows to protect girls, shares unseen photos of Princess Lilibet
The Duchess of Sussex celebrated the International Day of the Girl Child with an adorable mother-daughter snap

Crown Prince Hussein shares adorable clip of baby Iman during France visit

Crown Prince Hussein shares adorable clip of baby Iman during France visit
Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their daughter Princess Iman in August 2024

Queen Camilla delivers powerful speech at 2025 Cliveden Literary Festival

Queen Camilla delivers powerful speech at 2025 Cliveden Literary Festival
Her Majesty opens Cliveden Literary Festival in the absence of King Charles III over the weekend

Prince William, Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen unite ahead of global event

Prince William, Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen unite ahead of global event
The Prince of Wales will travel to Brazil next month for the high-profile Earthshot Prize 2025 ceremony

Princess Diana's ex-aide exposed Buckingham Palace life in shocking claims

Princess Diana's ex-aide exposed Buckingham Palace life in shocking claims
Princess Diana’s aide dropped bombshell claims about Buckingham Palace royal life

King Felipe becomes first recipient for prestigious Great Values Award

King Felipe becomes first recipient for prestigious Great Values Award
The Spanish King receives esteemed award at Zarzuela Palace for his outstanding principles and dedication toward democracy

Prince Harry speaks on ‘painful past five years’ as rift with William grows

Prince Harry speaks on ‘painful past five years’ as rift with William grows
The Duke of Sussex reflects on painful experiences amid ongoing estrangement from elder brother Prince William

Queen Máxima dedicates new mental health project to sister’s memory

Queen Máxima dedicates new mental health project to sister’s memory
The Queen of the Netherlands reflected on the loss of her younger sister, Inés Zorreguieta

Prince Harry renews fight for U.K. security in direct letter to home office

Prince Harry renews fight for U.K. security in direct letter to home office
The Duke of Sussex took a major step in his ongoing battle with the UK Home Office

Queen Letizia champions meaningful cause as King Felipe fulfils Palace duties

Queen Letizia champions meaningful cause as King Felipe fulfils Palace duties
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain spend busy day as they undertake key duties