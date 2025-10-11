Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hang out with Serena Williams in New York City  

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been spotted spending quality time with close pal Serena Williams during a New York City getaway.
On Friday, October 10, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex grabbed lunch with the popular American former tennis player at NYC's Soho House, after they were honored at a mental health event a day earlier.
However, during their outing, Harry and Meghan, who tied the knot in 2018, were not accompanied by their two kids, including their only son, Prince Archie and daughter, Princess Lilibet.
For the unversed, Serena and Meghan first met each other at the Super Bowl in 2010, when they crossed paths again in 2014, Meghan and William hit it off “immediately” and have been close since.
This appearance of the royal couple, who stepped out from their senior royal roles in 2020, comes a few moments before the former actress celebrated the International Day of the Girl Child.
Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old British Royal Family’s prominent member dropped an adorable video, offering a rare glimpse into her personal life, as she marked International Day of the Girl, which was established by the UN in 2011.
"To all the girls - this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, and support each other. We will do the same for you," the Duchess of Sussex scribbled the caption.
It is important to note that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their only daughter, Princess Lilibet, on June 4, 2021.