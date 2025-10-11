Norway's King Harald opens parliament with Queen Sonja at key ceremony 

Home / Royal

His Majesty delivered a powerful speech at the major royal event

  By Fatima Hassan
King Harald delivered a powerful speech at the opening ceremony of parliament alongside his wife, Queen Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon. 

The Norwegian monarch opened the parliament with royal tradition, and lots of historic rituals characterized the grand re-opening on Saturday, October 11. 

"King Harald read the throne speech and performed the opening of the 170. Parliament. The solemn opening takes place every fall," the Royal Family stated in the caption.

They continued, "The throne speech that the King is reading has been written by the government and contains the most important lines of the policy they will lead in the upcoming parliamentary session."

"King Harald was accompanied by Queen Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon," the royal palace concluded its post.

For the event, royal members donned a parliamentary dress code, not least on the one day of the year when the monarch is welcomed and performs specific tasks.

In His Majesty’s historic speech, the monarch highlighted the need to get at least 150,000 more people into the workforce in order to ensure value creation and essential services like day care for children and elder care for seniors.

The government also wants to boost investment in research, digitalisation and artificial intelligence, and Norwegian workers’ competence in all of the above. 

