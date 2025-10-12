Royal Palace glows in radiant pink to support inspiring cause: Photos

The Prince’s Palace looked ethereal as it bathed in pink in support of a powerful cause.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, October 11, the Monegasque Royal Family shared a heartfelt update, reporting that the royal residence was lit up in pink to honor the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Alongside a carousel of dazzling images, the Royals shared that the move was made as part of Princess Charlene’s Pink October initiative under her Pink Ribbon Monaco Associations.
“At the instigation of the Pink Ribbon Monaco Association, under the Honorary Presidency of H.S.H. Princess Charlene, the Prince's Palace is illuminated in pink this evening,” read the caption.
Briefing about the organization, the statement noted, “Founded in 2011, Pink Ribbon Monaco is the first association in the region to have established the annual illumination of the Principality's emblematic monuments, marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month as part of the "Pink October" initiative.”
It was further shared that the association is an active member of the Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women's Rights (DFM), and is committed to health and gender equality.
As the caption reached conclusion, the Royals explained that the association “collaborates closely with the Prince's Government, the National Council, and the Princess Grace Hospital Center to strengthen breast cancer prevention and awareness-raising initiatives. This strong commitment is firmly supported by H.S.H. Princess Charlene.”
In the photos shared by the Royal Family of Monaco, the Prince’s Palace appeared ethereal as it glowed in radiant pink light, bringing a charismatic vibe to the royal residence and its surrounding.