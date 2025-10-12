Home / Royal

Royal Palace glows in radiant pink to support inspiring cause: Photos

The Royal Family shares dazzling images of the palace shining in pink light to symbolize hope and awareness

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Royal Palace glows in radiant pink to support inspiring cause
Royal Palace glows in radiant pink to support inspiring cause

The Prince’s Palace looked ethereal as it bathed in pink in support of a powerful cause.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, October 11, the Monegasque Royal Family shared a heartfelt update, reporting that the royal residence was lit up in pink to honor the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Alongside a carousel of dazzling images, the Royals shared that the move was made as part of Princess Charlene’s Pink October initiative under her Pink Ribbon Monaco Associations.

“At the instigation of the Pink Ribbon Monaco Association, under the Honorary Presidency of H.S.H. Princess Charlene, the Prince's Palace is illuminated in pink this evening,” read the caption.

Briefing about the organization, the statement noted, “Founded in 2011, Pink Ribbon Monaco is the first association in the region to have established the annual illumination of the Principality's emblematic monuments, marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month as part of the "Pink October" initiative.”

It was further shared that the association is an active member of the Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women's Rights (DFM), and is committed to health and gender equality.

As the caption reached conclusion, the Royals explained that the association “collaborates closely with the Prince's Government, the National Council, and the Princess Grace Hospital Center to strengthen breast cancer prevention and awareness-raising initiatives. This strong commitment is firmly supported by H.S.H. Princess Charlene.”

In the photos shared by the Royal Family of Monaco, the Prince’s Palace appeared ethereal as it glowed in radiant pink light, bringing a charismatic vibe to the royal residence and its surrounding.

You Might Like:

Princess Eugenie celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie exchanged the marital vows in 2018 at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle breaks silence amid UK return in 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle breaks silence amid UK return in 2025
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry issues crucial message amid dramatic UK return speculations

Kate Middleton’s ‘growing visibility’ ignites ‘fiercest clash’ with Queen Camilla

Kate Middleton’s ‘growing visibility’ ignites ‘fiercest clash’ with Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla’s feelings amid Princess Kate’s growing influence have been laid bare by palace insiders

Palace shares celebration video of royal couple’s new outing

Palace shares celebration video of royal couple’s new outing
The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg perform key royal duty

Buckingham Palace shares delightful update after William, Charles joint outing

Buckingham Palace shares delightful update after William, Charles joint outing
King Charles and Prince William discarded rift rumours with their recent joint appearance in London

Queen Camilla fondly remembers dear friend in heartwarming new message

Queen Camilla fondly remembers dear friend in heartwarming new message
The British Queen Consort mentioned her close pal in a special message during her latest outing

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bring hope with Archewell Foundation initiative

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bring hope with Archewell Foundation initiative
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry support mourning father through Archewell Foundation program

Queen Camilla turns heads with bold style at literary festival

Queen Camilla turns heads with bold style at literary festival
The Queen of England also paid an emotional tribute to her late pal Dame Jilly Cooper at the event

Norway's King Harald opens parliament with Queen Sonja at key ceremony

Norway's King Harald opens parliament with Queen Sonja at key ceremony
His Majesty delivered a powerful speech at the major royal event

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hang out with Serena Williams in New York City

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hang out with Serena Williams in New York City
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were last seen at the mental health event earlier this week

Meghan Markle vows to protect girls, shares unseen photos of Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle vows to protect girls, shares unseen photos of Princess Lilibet
The Duchess of Sussex celebrated the International Day of the Girl Child with an adorable mother-daughter snap

Crown Prince Hussein shares adorable clip of baby Iman during France visit

Crown Prince Hussein shares adorable clip of baby Iman during France visit
Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their daughter Princess Iman in August 2024