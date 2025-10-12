Queen Camilla turns heads with bold style at literary festival

Queen Camilla inaugurated the 2025 Cliveden Literary Festival in a style that would have been approved by her late pal, Dame Jilly Cooper.
On Saturday, October 10, the British Royal Family's official Instagram shared some stunning snaps of the queen from the event, where the queen also hosted a reception for authors, charity partners, and students from the London Academy of Excellence.
For the event, Camilla was donned in a glamorous forest green gown, featuring sheer leopard print sleeves.
She paired the fun outfit with a tiara-shaped gold brooch on her dress, and wore a pair of dangling gold hoop earrings, a small brown leather handbag and leather heeled shoes.
During her powerful speech, she mentioned the late author, known as "queen of the bonkbuster", who passed away on October 5, at the age of 88.
Addressing the audience, the Queen said Jilly had attended a party at Cliveden House a few years ago, adding that she hoped the author had "uttered her immortal line, 'I'm going to get absolutely plastered tonight, darling. I love you so much, I want to see two of you.'"
The caption of the social media post was also captioned with parts of her speech, that read, "There are few houses and gardens in England that are quite as steeped in literature as this one. Rudyard Kipling stayed in the early 1900s."
She added, while mentioning Cooper, "Henry James and Edith Wharton holidayed here. The estate is praised in Jerome K. Jerome's "Three Men in a Boat", it inspired Kenneth Grahame to write 'The Wind in the Willows' and I understand that it is even possible to order Ian Fleming's "Vesper Martini" at the bar – a drink that was a favourite of the late, much-missed Dame Jilly Cooper."
Queen Camilla attended the key literary event without her husband, King Charles III.