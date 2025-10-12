Royal Family confirms Albanian Prince Leka's Engagement to Blerta Celibashi 

The Albanian Royal Court announced Prince Leka's engagement to Blerta Celibashi.
On Sunday, October 12, the Royal Family confirmed the engagement of the Crown Prince and his longtime girlfriend in a lavish ceremony at the royal palace on Saturday, October 11.
"ALBANIAN ROYAL COURT OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT. The Royal Family is pleased to announce the engagement of His Majesty, Crown Prince Leka II of Albania, to me. Miss Blerta Celibashi," they stated in the caption.
They continued, "The engagement was joyfully celebrated on October 11, 2025, in Ksamil, in the south of Albania, in the presence of family and close friends."
"The Royal Family shares its happiness with the Albanian people and expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all those who have sent their good wishes on this joyous occasion," the Albanian Royal Family concluded.
Crown Prince Leka and Blerta Celibashi began dating in 2023, as their relationship was confirmed by news reports at the end of that year.
Prince Leka appeared with his girlfriend, Blerta Celibashi, at a public event in September 2024, making their relationship official.
The 43-year-old member of the House of Zogu was initially married to Elia Zaharia, and their separation was announced in January 2024, with the divorce finalised in April 2024.