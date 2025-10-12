Home / Royal

Royal Family confirms Albanian Prince Leka's Engagement to Blerta Celibashi

Prince Leka and Blerta Celibashi engaged in a lavish ceremony in Tirana

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Royal Family confirms Albanian Prince Lekas Engagement to Blerta Celibashi
Royal Family confirms Albanian Prince Leka's Engagement to Blerta Celibashi 

The Albanian Royal Court announced Prince Leka's engagement to Blerta Celibashi. 

On Sunday, October 12, the Royal Family confirmed the engagement of the Crown Prince and his longtime girlfriend in a lavish ceremony at the royal palace on Saturday, October 11.

"ALBANIAN ROYAL COURT OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT. The Royal Family is pleased to announce the engagement of His Majesty, Crown Prince Leka II of Albania, to me. Miss Blerta Celibashi," they stated in the caption.

They continued, "The engagement was joyfully celebrated on October 11, 2025, in Ksamil, in the south of Albania, in the presence of family and close friends."

"The Royal Family shares its happiness with the Albanian people and expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all those who have sent their good wishes on this joyous occasion," the Albanian Royal Family concluded.

Crown Prince Leka and Blerta Celibashi began dating in 2023, as their relationship was confirmed by news reports at the end of that year.

Their relationship was confirmed around the end of 2023, shortly before they were spotted travelling together out of Albania.

Prince Leka appeared with his girlfriend, Blerta Celibashi, at a public event in September 2024, making their relationship official.

The 43-year-old member of the House of Zogu was initially married to Elia Zaharia, and their separation was announced in January 2024, with the divorce finalised in April 2024.  

You Might Like:

Princess Eugenie celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie exchanged the marital vows in 2018 at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle breaks silence amid UK return in 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle breaks silence amid UK return in 2025
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry issues crucial message amid dramatic UK return speculations

Kate Middleton’s ‘growing visibility’ ignites ‘fiercest clash’ with Queen Camilla

Kate Middleton’s ‘growing visibility’ ignites ‘fiercest clash’ with Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla’s feelings amid Princess Kate’s growing influence have been laid bare by palace insiders

Royal Palace glows in radiant pink to support inspiring cause: Photos

Royal Palace glows in radiant pink to support inspiring cause: Photos
The Royal Family shares dazzling images of the palace shining in pink light to symbolize hope and awareness

Palace shares celebration video of royal couple’s new outing

Palace shares celebration video of royal couple’s new outing
The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg perform key royal duty

Buckingham Palace shares delightful update after William, Charles joint outing

Buckingham Palace shares delightful update after William, Charles joint outing
King Charles and Prince William discarded rift rumours with their recent joint appearance in London

Queen Camilla fondly remembers dear friend in heartwarming new message

Queen Camilla fondly remembers dear friend in heartwarming new message
The British Queen Consort mentioned her close pal in a special message during her latest outing

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bring hope with Archewell Foundation initiative

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bring hope with Archewell Foundation initiative
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry support mourning father through Archewell Foundation program

Queen Camilla turns heads with bold style at literary festival

Queen Camilla turns heads with bold style at literary festival
The Queen of England also paid an emotional tribute to her late pal Dame Jilly Cooper at the event

Norway's King Harald opens parliament with Queen Sonja at key ceremony

Norway's King Harald opens parliament with Queen Sonja at key ceremony
His Majesty delivered a powerful speech at the major royal event

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hang out with Serena Williams in New York City

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hang out with Serena Williams in New York City
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were last seen at the mental health event earlier this week

Meghan Markle vows to protect girls, shares unseen photos of Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle vows to protect girls, shares unseen photos of Princess Lilibet
The Duchess of Sussex celebrated the International Day of the Girl Child with an adorable mother-daughter snap