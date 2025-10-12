Home / Royal

Kate Middleton’s ‘growing visibility’ ignites ‘fiercest clash’ with Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla’s feelings amid Princess Kate’s growing influence have been laid bare by palace insiders

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Kate Middleton’s ‘growing visibility’ ignites ‘fiercest clash’ with Queen Camilla


Kate Middleton has sparked the “fiercest clash” ever in the British royal history with her powerful influence.

According to palace insiders who spoke to Radar Online, Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales are having their biggest disagreement yet, as tensions due to growing power struggle have been ignited in the Royal Family.

The clash first sparked when the future Queen returned to the spotlight after completing her cancer treatment, leaving King Charles’s wife concerned that her popularity will outshine all the efforts she made to establish herself after years of criticism.

In March 2024, the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer, following which she had to step back from her royal duties to undergo treatment.

Just a month earlier, in February 2024, King Charles had also been diagnosed with the same illness, prompting him to temporarily withdraw from public engagements as well.

In their absence, Queen Camilla took on additional duties, covering engagements for both her husband and stepdaughter-in-law.

However, as Kate Middleton is now back to the public eye, the Queen Consort fears of being overshadowed by the mother of three, sparking the fiercest rift between the two.

"What's happening now feels like the fiercest clash we've seen between two senior royal women in years,” shared a senior royal tipster, adding, “Camilla feels sidelined, while Kate's growing confidence and visibility are unsettling her.”

They continued, "Both are aware that the balance of power is shifting – and neither is prepared to step back quietly."

Another insider noted, "Camilla worked hard to establish herself after years of criticism, and she doesn't like the idea of being overshadowed. Kate's return has been polished, professional and very 'queenly' – it's obvious she's positioning herself for the future, and that's making Camilla uneasy."

"It's subtle, but it's there – in which events they attend, how much coverage each gets and even the tone of official briefings. ‘You can feel the competition,’” told another source.

It is worth mentioning that Queen Camilla’s rift with Kate Middleton was clearly visible during the US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s State Visit last month.

In the photos shared online, the Queen was caught gesturing for Princess Kate to move away while she was talking to the First Lady.

You Might Like:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle breaks silence amid UK return in 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle breaks silence amid UK return in 2025
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry issues crucial message amid dramatic UK return speculations

Royal Palace glows in radiant pink to support inspiring cause: Photos

Royal Palace glows in radiant pink to support inspiring cause: Photos
The Royal Family shares dazzling images of the palace shining in pink light to symbolize hope and awareness

Palace shares celebration video of royal couple’s new outing

Palace shares celebration video of royal couple’s new outing
The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg perform key royal duty

Buckingham Palace shares delightful update after William, Charles joint outing

Buckingham Palace shares delightful update after William, Charles joint outing
King Charles and Prince William discarded rift rumours with their recent joint appearance in London

Queen Camilla fondly remembers dear friend in heartwarming new message

Queen Camilla fondly remembers dear friend in heartwarming new message
The British Queen Consort mentioned her close pal in a special message during her latest outing

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bring hope with Archewell Foundation initiative

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bring hope with Archewell Foundation initiative
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry support mourning father through Archewell Foundation program

Queen Camilla turns heads with bold style at literary festival

Queen Camilla turns heads with bold style at literary festival
The Queen of England also paid an emotional tribute to her late pal Dame Jilly Cooper at the event

Norway's King Harald opens parliament with Queen Sonja at key ceremony

Norway's King Harald opens parliament with Queen Sonja at key ceremony
His Majesty delivered a powerful speech at the major royal event

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hang out with Serena Williams in New York City

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hang out with Serena Williams in New York City
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were last seen at the mental health event earlier this week

Meghan Markle vows to protect girls, shares unseen photos of Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle vows to protect girls, shares unseen photos of Princess Lilibet
The Duchess of Sussex celebrated the International Day of the Girl Child with an adorable mother-daughter snap

Crown Prince Hussein shares adorable clip of baby Iman during France visit

Crown Prince Hussein shares adorable clip of baby Iman during France visit
Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their daughter Princess Iman in August 2024

Queen Camilla delivers powerful speech at 2025 Cliveden Literary Festival

Queen Camilla delivers powerful speech at 2025 Cliveden Literary Festival
Her Majesty opens Cliveden Literary Festival in the absence of King Charles III over the weekend