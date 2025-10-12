Kate Middleton’s ‘growing visibility’ ignites ‘fiercest clash’ with Queen Camilla

Kate Middleton has sparked the “fiercest clash” ever in the British royal history with her powerful influence.
According to palace insiders who spoke to Radar Online, Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales are having their biggest disagreement yet, as tensions due to growing power struggle have been ignited in the Royal Family.
The clash first sparked when the future Queen returned to the spotlight after completing her cancer treatment, leaving King Charles’s wife concerned that her popularity will outshine all the efforts she made to establish herself after years of criticism.
In March 2024, the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer, following which she had to step back from her royal duties to undergo treatment.
Just a month earlier, in February 2024, King Charles had also been diagnosed with the same illness, prompting him to temporarily withdraw from public engagements as well.
In their absence, Queen Camilla took on additional duties, covering engagements for both her husband and stepdaughter-in-law.
However, as Kate Middleton is now back to the public eye, the Queen Consort fears of being overshadowed by the mother of three, sparking the fiercest rift between the two.
"What's happening now feels like the fiercest clash we've seen between two senior royal women in years,” shared a senior royal tipster, adding, “Camilla feels sidelined, while Kate's growing confidence and visibility are unsettling her.”
They continued, "Both are aware that the balance of power is shifting – and neither is prepared to step back quietly."
Another insider noted, "Camilla worked hard to establish herself after years of criticism, and she doesn't like the idea of being overshadowed. Kate's return has been polished, professional and very 'queenly' – it's obvious she's positioning herself for the future, and that's making Camilla uneasy."
"It's subtle, but it's there – in which events they attend, how much coverage each gets and even the tone of official briefings. ‘You can feel the competition,’” told another source.
It is worth mentioning that Queen Camilla’s rift with Kate Middleton was clearly visible during the US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s State Visit last month.
In the photos shared online, the Queen was caught gesturing for Princess Kate to move away while she was talking to the First Lady.