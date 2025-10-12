Home / Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bring hope with Archewell Foundation initiative

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry support mourning father through Archewell Foundation program

  By Hafsa Noor
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped in to help a grieving father through their Archewell Foundation program.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive appreciation from the mourning father, Toney Roberts, who received support from Sussexes’ initiative.

Toney lost his daughter, Englyn Maydisyn Roberts, to suicide in 2020. Harry and Meghan’s The Parents' Network helped him during the grieving period. It was established to provide support for families affected by online harm.

He told Hello, "It's because of Harry and Megan that this is all possible. They use their status for good, and that's what people around the world need to realise. They truly have brought families together that should have never met because of the situation that we're all in. But they're awesome. Totally awesome."

Tony added, "It helps me to survive personally, because I'm normally quiet to myself. Their support has helped me become more open to talking about how I feel to other men and women, other families that again, I normally would never have met, shouldn't have met.”

Harry and Meghan further receive love from the dad, "I'm glad they met because they have something that you can't teach, and that's give a d**n. They really care."

Now, Tony and his wife serve as community managers for The Parents' Network.

