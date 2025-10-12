Home / Royal

Buckingham Palace shares delightful update after William, Charles joint outing

King Charles and Prince William discarded rift rumours with their recent joint appearance in London

Buckingham Palace has released a heartwarming new update after King Charles and Prince William’s major joint appearance.

On Saturday, October 11, the British Royal Family took to its official Instagram handle to share a delightful update, reporting about Queen Camilla’s latest engagement.

During her new appearance in Berkshire, the Queen Consort opened the 2025 Cliveden Literary Festival - an annual event held at Cliveden House which brings together famous authors, journalists, historians, and thinkers to talk about books, culture, politics, and ideas.

In the post, the royal palace shared that Camilla delivered a special address at the esteemed event, noting, “There are few houses and gardens in England that are quite as steeped in literature as this one. Rudyard Kipling stayed in the early 1900s. JM Barrie enjoyed strolling in the woods.”

She continued, “George Bernard Shaw briefly came to escape the Blitz. Henry James and Edith Wharton holidayed here. The estate is praised in Jerome K Jerome’s “Three Men in a Boat”, it inspired Kenneth Grahame to write ‘The Wind in the Willows.’”

Remembering her late friend Dame Jilly Cooper, King Charles’s wife cheekily added, “And I understand that it is even possible to order Ian Fleming’s “Vesper Martini” at the bar – a drink that was a favourite of the late, much-missed Dame Jilly Cooper.”

Buckingham Palace’s delightful update comes two days after King Charles and Prince William dismissed their ongoing rift rumours with high-profile joint appearance in London, where they attended the Countdown to COP30 summit.

Rumors of strain between the monarch and Prince of Wales began after the latter’s subtle swipe at the King during a recent interview.

