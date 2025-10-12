Home / Royal

Princess Eugenie celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie exchanged the marital vows in 2018 at Windsor Castle

  By Fatima Hassan
Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew’s younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, honoured her husband, Jack Brooksbank, on their seventh wedding anniversary. 

On Sunday, October 12, the Princess of York turned to her Instagram account to pay a heartfelt tribute to her partner, with whom she tied the knot seven years ago on the same date.

"Happy Anniversary.. 7 years and counting!" Eugenie included three red heart emojis alongside her heartiest message.

The 35-year-old prominent British Royal Family member released a never-before-seen romantic portrait of themselves.

In a viral photo, Jack and Eugenie are seen sharing a PDA-filled moment, as the British executive gently holds his wife for a smooch.

It is important to note that the wedding of Her Royal Highness and her husband took place on October 12, 2018, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom.

The two exchanged marital vows after briefly dating each other for over eight years. They initially met in 2010 and later got engaged in January 2018.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are also parents to their two sons, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, whom they welcomed in February 2021, and their other son, Earnest George Ronnie Brooksbank, born in May 2023. 

