Prince Harry, Meghan Markle breaks silence amid UK return in 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a crucial message amid ongoing rumours about their bold UK return before Christmas.
Three days ago, Daily Mail reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will return to Britain before the year is out.”
However, Harry and Meghan released a statement via their Archewell Foundation to mark an important day amid the ongoing rumours.
Their message read, “On this International Day of the Girl, The Archewell Foundation is proud to see #HalfTheStory continue to expand this work. Over the summer, #HalfTheStory, launched the New York State x #HalfTheStory Teen Tech Council.”
The statement continued, “As New York moves toward phone-free schools statewide, the Teen Tech Council brings students directly into dialogue with leaders and policymakers to share their perspectives on how to best support mental health, connection, and learning in schools with limited phone use.”
According to the royal couple, “the Council will expand to include students from across New York, amplifying the diverse, young voices, including those of young girls, in this important conversation.”
A day before their important message, Harry and Meghan attended the annual World Mental Health Day Festival in New York City.
The Duchess of Sussex also received the Humanitarian of the Year award.