Palace shares celebration video of royal couple’s new outing

The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg perform key royal duty

Royal Family has posted a celebration video of the Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stéphanie’s latest outing.

The royal couple carried out a major duty after taking over monarchy last week.

As per message, “As part of the change of reign, the “Dem Grand-Duc seng feierlech Tournée” brought many unique moments to the capital today, October 4.”

The statement continued, “The highlights were the impressive celebrations on the Red Bridge, a spectacular drone show, and extraordinary concerts featuring 30 Luxembourgish artists at Champ de Glacis. Relive the most magical moments here!”

Guillaume and Stéphanie can be seen interacting with common public in Luxembourg City and enjoying a firework.

Shortly after the Palace shared exclusive video of their outing, royal fans rushed to the comment section to show their love.

A fan wrote, “The royal couple looked absolutely stunning! Loving the blue dress on the Duchess."

Another praised the duo, "Class and elegance, that's what our royals bring every time! Duke and Duchess, you two are perfection.”

"Such a beautiful couple! The Duchess's dress was gorgeous and the Duke's suit was impeccable. Royal perfection,” a third noted.

The Duchess opted for a blue dress featuring a bold white collar. She finished the look with white earrings and white heels.

Meanwhile, the Duke looked dapper in a navy blue three-piece suit.

