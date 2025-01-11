King Felipe honors Queen Sofia with prestigious Order of the Golden Fleece

King Felipe VI of Spain has awarded his mother, Queen Sofia, the prestigious Order of the Golden Fleece, in recognition of her decades-long dedication to Spain and the Crown.
The Golden Fleece is the highest distinction bestowed by the Crown and which, in the ten years of King Felipe’s reign, had only been received by Princess Leonor.
An official state bulletin, has published a decree granting the award to Queen Sofía of Spain on Friday, January 10.
"Royal Decree 1116/2024, of October 29, by which the Collar of the Insigne Order of the Golden Fleece is awarded to Her Majesty Queen Sofia of Greece,” it reads.
King further added, "Wishing to give testimony of My Royal appreciation to Her Majesty Queen Sofia and publicly recognize her dedication and commitment to the service of Spain and the Crown, Having heard the Council of Ministers, I hereby grant my mother, Her Majesty Queen Sofia, the Collar of the Insigne Order of the Golden Fleece. Given in Madrid, on October 29, 2024."
This honor was bestowed upon Queen Sofia just days before her 86th birthday last fall, as revealed in an official state bulletin published on January 10.
The Order of the Golden Fleece has been awarded to esteemed individuals, including Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, and the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Notably, Queen Sofia's granddaughter, Princess Leonor, also received this honor in 2015, and was formally presented with it by King Felipe on his 50th birthday in 2018.