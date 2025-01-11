Jennifer Lopez makes emotional statement for victims affected by LA fires 

Jennifer Lopez recently shared a concerning post for the people who were affected by the deadliest Los Angeles fires.
The Marry Me starlet took to her Instagram Stories to share a link to possible resources for victims, aimed at helping them find food and shelter during this catastrophic situation.
Lopez captioned her post, "My heart is with everyone affected by the L.A. fires. At times like these, our strength lies in supporting one another."
The second slide of her story reads, "Here are resources to help those impacted. Please share. Every effort makes a difference."
Her beauty brand, JLo Beauty, also released a statement, accompanied by a Google Doc link that includes lists of resources and ways to assist the people to evacuate from the burning areas.
They penned a heart-wrenching note for the victims, "Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the Los Angeles fires. We're deeply saddened by the devastation these fires have caused."
"And we want to acknowledge the immense challenge so many are facing. Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. As an LA-based brand, this hits especially close to home. Los Angeles is just not where we are based, it is part of who we are," they wrote.
As per the media reports, the deadliest fire began affecting houses in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, leaving more than 180,000 people evacuated.
Four additional fires are burning in Topanga/Calabasas, Acton, Simi Valley, and the Hollywood Hills.